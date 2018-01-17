Authorities ask for help identifying bank robbery suspect

The suspect was seen getting into a silver or faded gold-colored SUV. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s or 40s, about 6-foot-0 to 6-foot-2 with a skinny build. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a bank robbery from October.

According to a PCSD news release, the suspect is described as white, in his 30s or 40s, about 6-foot-0 to 6-foot-2 with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, glasses, a long black wig, orange safety vest, blue long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

He was seen getting into a silver or faded gold-colored SUV.

He is a suspect in a robbery at the National Bank of Arizona, 5360 N. La Cholla Boulevard, on Oct. 13, 2017.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip with the potential for reward by text or calling 88-CRIME, or by going online to 88crime.org.

