Sen. McCain asks Trump to stop attacking the media

Arizona Senator John McCain wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post asking President Donald Trump to stop attacking the media.

McCain's story was published Tuesday, Jan. 16, hours before fellow Sen. Jeff Flake gave a speech comparing Trump's attacks to the rhetoric of late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

President Trump was scheduled to hand out "fake news" awards later in the day, something McCain took issue with.

"He has threatened to continue his attempt to discredit the free press by bestowing "fake news awards" upon reporters and news outlets whose coverage he disagrees with," McCain wrote. "Whether Trump knows it or not, these efforts are being closely watched by foreign leaders who are already using his words as cover as they silence and shutter one of the key pillars of democracy."

McCain called on President Trump to stop the attacks and take a more active role in protecting press freedom across the world.

"We cannot afford to abdicate America's long-standing role as the defender of human rights and democratic principles throughout the world," McCain wrote. "Without strong leadership in the White House, Congress must commit to protecting independent journalism, preserving an open and free media environment, and defending the fundamental right to freedom of opinion and expression."

Read McCain's complete story HERE.

