Scam victims have until Feb. 12 to get money back from Western Union

People who used Western Union to send money to a scammer can now file a claim to get their money back, thanks to a $586 million settlement.

But they must act quickly. The deadline to file a claim is Feb. 12.

Anyone who sent money to a scammer through a Western Union wire transfer between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017, is eligible to submit a claim.

Victims can submit a claim and find more information about the process on the Federal Trade Commission's web page about the case.

