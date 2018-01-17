UPDATE: Coyote who bit woman was found, euthanized

A series of animal attacks in southern Arizona has state officials on alert for rabies.

On Monday, Jan. 15, a woman was bitten by a coyote on Tucson's west side.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said it happened off Bonita Avenue near the Pima Community College community campus.

According to Mark Hart with AZGFD, the coyote was found on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in the same area as the attack and was humanely euthanized.

"A woman on a work break resting inside her car with the passenger side door open was bit on her thigh by a coyote," the AGFD said in a news release. "The wound was minor, but rabies treatment was required."

Other recent attack or incidents include:

• On Jan. 8, a fox recovered in Kearny was confirmed rabid by Pinal County.

• On Jan. 10, a woman was bitten by a possibly rabid fox in the Vail area. While rabies is suspected in the case, test results are pending.

• On Jan. 13, a coyote attacked a person in Green Canyon in the Chiricahuas.

• On Jan. 16, there was a fox attack near the Arizona Trail in Dudleyville.

"Avoid contact with and don’t approach wildlife that is behaving abnormally or appears to be ill," said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. "If you believe that you see a rabid animal, call us at 1-623-236-7201 or the Pima County Health Department at 520-724-7797 immediately.

"Avoid touching any dead wildlife that you may find, and keep your pets away from them as well."

Vega said pets and livestock should be regularly vaccinated for rabies.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The rabies virus attacks the central nervous system, causing encephalitis. It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear.

Rabies can be prevented in persons who have come into contact or have been bitten by wild animals through administration of anti-rabies vaccine and rabies immune globulin.

