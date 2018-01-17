UPDATE: Coyote who bit woman was found, euthanized

As companies bring in hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs home, home sellers are happy.
As companies bring in hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs home, home sellers are happy.
A news release from the Northwest Fire District said a passenger car and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the car and one of the truck drivers were not injured. The driver of the second truck was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
A news release from the Northwest Fire District said a passenger car and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the car and one of the truck drivers were not injured. The driver of the second truck was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The Wildcats put up their best road shooting performance to win their 15th game of the season.
The Wildcats put up their best road shooting performance to win their 15th game of the season.
The Tucson Police Department is working a domestic violence incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 700 block of West Calle de Casas Lindas.
The Tucson Police Department is working a domestic violence incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 700 block of West Calle de Casas Lindas.
It was the same route Isabel Martinez walks, to the same end location, as the one lunch break she will never forget. Martinez couldn't help but laugh hysterically as she walked out to her silver sedan, parked in the empty dirt lot at 383 N. Commerce Park Loop in Tucson, and told the story to Tucson News Now.
It was the same route Isabel Martinez walks, to the same end location, as the one lunch break she will never forget. Martinez couldn't help but laugh hysterically as she walked out to her silver sedan, parked in the empty dirt lot at 383 N. Commerce Park Loop in Tucson, and told the story to Tucson News Now.
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.
Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.
Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
The University of Alabama and Alpha Phi International sorority are both responding after videos posted online by a student have drawn outrage.
The University of Alabama and Alpha Phi International sorority are both responding after videos posted online by a student have drawn outrage.
Jason's Deli has released a list of locations that were affected by a data breach in December of 2017. The list, which is posted on their website, showed a total 164 locations affected.
Jason's Deli has released a list of locations that were affected by a data breach in December of 2017. The list, which is posted on their website, showed a total 164 locations affected.