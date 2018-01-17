UPDATE: FBI investigating how piece of military equipment was out, left unattended

UPDATE: FBI investigating how piece of military equipment was ou - Tucson News Now

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police responded to the Goodwill at Cherrybell Stravenue, near Kino Parkway and Silverlake Road for a suspicious package that turned out to be a piece of military equipment, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department. 

The piece of military equipment was something that could potentially be dangerous, so TPD called the Army and made them aware of the situation. 

While not explosive, the piece found had likely been attached to something that was explosive, according to Dugan. 

The Goodwill was evacuated while the TPD bomb squad removed the item. 

According to Dugan, the FBI is now investigating the situation to determine how this piece of military equipment was out and unattended to.

