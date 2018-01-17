PACC responds to alleged cat hoarding residence, first call for - Tucson News Now

PACC responds to alleged cat hoarding residence, first call for 2018

By Tucson News Now Staff
Pima Animal Care Center at scene of alleged hoarding situation. (Source: Pima County)
PACC at scene of hoarding situation (Source: Tucson News Now) PACC at scene of hoarding situation (Source: Tucson News Now)
Pima Animal Care Center responded to its first potential animal hoarding situation for 2018 on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 11:14 a.m. 

According to a PACC news release there was a large number of cats, estimates are at 40 or more found in the residence during a lockout initiated by a Pima County Constable.  

The owner of the condo, Abdul Khayat, said he was servicing an eviction notice when he found out the renter, Delly Pery, had changed the locks. 
He said Pery did not pay her full rent. 

Khayat said when he and the Constable got inside the house, they were shocked to see cats everywhere. 

“I saw one cat tied with a wire to a chair and three kittens around her," Khayat said. 

Pery spoke with Tucson News Now and said she paid her rent. 

Tucson News Now asked her why she had so many cats in the home. She said she started off with just two cats and that it costs too much to take them into the Humane Society. 

"I am a certified caregiver of the state. And I know how to take good care of them I separate the girls and the boys," Pery said. "Those are my babies." 

PACC's Animal Protection Services already had an open investigation into the home near Speedway and Pantano, and APS officers were on scene for hours. 

PACC said they were aware of a possible hoarding situation at this home and have been keeping an eye on it. 

The cats are under medical evaluation at PACC and are being prepared for later adoptions. 

