PCSD: Suspect, possible accomplice sought in convenience store armed robbery

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect and potential accomplice in the Sunday, Jan. 7 armed robbery of the Quik Mart at 900 West Roger Road.

According to PCSD the suspect is described as Hispanic or white in his 20s, from 6-foot to 6-foot-3 tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a hood, blue scarf over his face with black pants and shoes.

The incident began at 4:45 a.m. Jan. 7, when deputies responded to the Quik Mart and learned that the suspect had left the area. They reviewed surveillance video and learned the suspect had entered the store at 4:38 a.m. with his face covered, showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he had the money, the suspect exited the store and left the area.

According to PCSD, there was a female in the store at the time of the robbery, but left just prior to the suspect and in the same direction. PCSD believes she may be an accomplice.

She is described as Hispanic in her 20s, 5-foot to 5-foot-2 with a thin build, with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing gloves, a dark gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous can submit a tip by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.