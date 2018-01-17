Several thousand in knives, gun scopes stolen from Ace Hardware at 22nd, Kolb

The Ace Hardware at 22nd and Kolb was broken into around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 by two suspects who took between $15,000 to $20,000 in knives and gun scopes, according to store owner Joe Findysz.

Surveillance video from the store shows the two suspects breaking the glass on the front door and entering the store. They remained inside for maybe a minute and a half before leaving.

TAKE A LOOK: @AceHardware owner Joe Findysz gave me this surveillance video. He said two thieves were in store about 90 seconds and knew what they were going for. @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson #crime pic.twitter.com/6AoN9uWYfF — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 17, 2018

According to a store employee the store has an alarm system, but it did not go off. The suspects got in and out, seeming to know what they were looking for.

Damage was noticed when the manager came to open the store on Wednesday morning.

A police report has been filed, according to Findysz.

Employees cleaning up the crime at @AceHardware near 22nd/Kolb. Owner told me thieves broke in overnight and stole about $20,000 worth of knives and gun scopes. @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson #CrimeTeam #crime pic.twitter.com/2gbfXSuj4Y — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 17, 2018

