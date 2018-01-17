Pima County man convicted on attempted murder charges

The Tucson Police Department is working a domestic violence incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 700 block of West Calle de Casas Lindas.
A Pima County man accused of stabbing a 13-year-old and his father in 2013 has been found guilty on charges of attempted murder and aggravated charges.
Surveillance video from the store shows the two suspects breaking the glass on the front door and entering the store. They remained inside for maybe a minute and a half before leaving.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect and potential accomplice in the Sunday, Jan. 7 armed robbery of the Quik Mart at 900 West Roger Road.
The robbery happened at the National Bank of Arizona, 5360 N. La Cholla Boulevard, on Oct. 13, 2017.
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.
Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.
The bank said the glitch has been resolved.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
An Indiana teen has lost his job and now he's worried about his parents after a video of him chanting racial slurs and holding a Nazi flag went viral online.
Georgia Power was ordered to refund its customers $43.6 million. This comes after the company brought in a larger profit than the Georgia Public Service Commission had approved in 2016.
