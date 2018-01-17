Pima County man convicted on attempted murder charges

A Pima County man accused of stabbing a 13-year-old and his father in 2013 has been convicted.

The Pima County Attorney's Office said Gregory Gutierrez was found guilty on charges of attempted murder and aggravated charges.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Office, Gutierrez went to the home of one of his son's classmates on Dec. 14, 2013.

Authorities said Gutierrez let himself in the front door and began attacking the teen.

Gutierrez then stabbed the teen's father multiple times, slicing open his neck and puncturing his lung.

The PCAO said Gutierrez then fled and later rammed a deputy’s patrol car several times.

Gutierrez will be sentenced on March 12.

