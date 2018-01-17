Saguaro National Park visitors worry about government shutdown - Tucson News Now

Saguaro National Park visitors worry about government shutdown

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Another beautiful day in Tucson meant plenty of visitors at Saguaro National Park East.

Campers, cyclist and hikers could all be found in the parking lot Wednesday afternoon, ready to hit one of the many trails in the park.

That could change however, if there is a government shutdown.

If that happens what were packed parking lots on Wednesday, could be empty on Friday. That’s a concern for visitors to the park.

The National Park Service had a contingency plan in place for a possible government shutdown as of September 2017.  According to the plan it would happen in two phases and they would start on Friday, Jan. 19.

  • Phase 1: day visitors would have to leave, park officials would secure the property and staff would be at a minimum.
  • Phase 2: all of the overnight campers would have to leave and any special events held at the parks would be canceled.

Park officials told Tucson News Now the entire closure process would take four days to complete. 

