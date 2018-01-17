Arizona Women's Basketball to host 1st Unity Game

The Arizona Wildcats are back in McKale Center on Friday night to host the Colorado Buffaloes at 6 p.m. MST.

The Wildcats will be looking for some revenge on Friday night after suffering a 19-point loss to the Buffs back in December in Boulder.

Arizona is also coming off their largest deficit of the season at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers, so there will be some extra motivation to play well at home.

JaLea Bennett has taken the scoring up a few notches for Arizona this year as she averages a team-high 15 points per game, which is ninth in the Pac-12.

Freshman Sam Thomas has hit her stride her in Pac-12 play as she averages 12 points and seven rebounds in conference games.

Friday’s game will be aired live on the Pac-12 Networks and it is also the first annual Unity Game.

The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) and Arizona Athletics have partnered to bring RISE's leadership and education programs to University of Arizona student-athletes, coaches and fans.

The partnership includes UA becoming RISE's first collegiate partner to plan a Unity Game.

The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a free blue shirt for the Unity Game.

