Educational Enrichment Foundation seeking projects for grant funding in TUSD

The Educational Enrichment Foundation (EEF) recently announced more than $56,000 in Classroom Grants is available to teachers, counselors, and librarians within the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD).
Grants between $500 and $1,000 are available for projects to enhance curriculum and enrich student learning in TUSD.
Proposals are due in the EEF office on March 2, 2017.
Details and applications are available on the EEF website, www.eeftucson.org
