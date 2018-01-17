Registration for Camp Corral 2018 now open

Camp Corral is a nonprofit organization that partners with accredited YMCA and H-H camps across the U.S. to provide a week of free summer camp for children ages 8 to 15 of wounded, injured, ill and fallen military service members.

Registration for this year's camp at the Triangle Y Ranch Camp in Oracle from June 24 to 29, is now open.

For more information and to register visit http://www.campcorral.org/

