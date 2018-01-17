Volunteers sought to help ‘Beat Back Buffelgrass’

The Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteers to help remove buffelgrass at several parks and other spots around the county, during Beat Back Buffelgrass, which runs from Jan. 27 to March 4, and includes a series of volunteer events to combat invasive plant species that threaten saguaros.

The main "villain" is the invasive grass species, buffelgrass. A plant that has established a strong foothold in the Tucson Basin. Buffelgrass outcompetes saguaros for space, nutrients and water. It also poses a serious fire risk both in the desert and in the city.

Buffelgrass removal events will be held at a number of locations, including:

Sentinel Peak Park (“A” Mountain)

Saguaro National Park

Tucson Mountain Park

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

Catalina State Park

Interested in volunteering to pull up some buffelgrass, sign up at https://www.desertmuseum.org/buffelgrass/bbbdsitelist.php.

Want to host a buffelgrass pull in your own neighborhood, your favorite park, or elsewhere, register a site at https://www.desertmuseum.org/buffelgrass/bbbdsite.php and it will be added to the list of sites for volunteers to select.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.