UPDATE: Domestic violence suspect not found after south side SWAT situation

SWAT cleared the scene as officers continued to investigate a domestic violence incident (Source: Evan Schreiber/Tucson News Now)

A domestic violence suspect was not found by officers after a SWAT situation that lasted about four hours Wednesday night, Jan. 17. A sergeant said officers are searching the home for evidence.

Sgt. Lauren Pettey with the Tucson Police Department (TPD) Domestic Violence Unit said officers first got the call about allegations of felony domestic violence at 6:50 p.m.

According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Pete Dugan, law enforcement was working a domestic violence incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend at the home on 718 W. Calle de Casas Lindas near South 12th Avenue and West Valencia Road.

Sgt. Pettey said the girlfriend was here when officers arrived and was reported safe.

The suspect allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, may have had a gun, and was reportedly locked inside the girlfriend's house, according to initial reports from TPD.

Sgt. Pettey said she believed the suspect may have left the home between the time officers were first called and when they arrived on scene. At around 10:00 p.m., when SWAT units had cleared the scene, officers served a search warrant at the home in order to look for evidence of the crime.

The girlfriend's home was attached to a care facility that had to be evacuated. Sgt. Pettey said 10 people were able to get out safely, and officers were working to get people back safely inside.

HEAVY @Tucson_Police presence near 12th Ave. and Valencia for domestic violence incident. Pacheco Ave. is blocked off with SWAT team here. #BREAKING on @TucsonNewsNow >> https://t.co/mA7laUVGp4 pic.twitter.com/n04lyE2tQr — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 18, 2018

Pacheco Avenue near the scene was blocked off with the SWAT team.

VIDEO: I’m seeing at least 18 @Tucson_Police cars here, both marked and unmarked, as officers deal with domestic violence suspect. @SgtDugan told us a care facility had to be evacuated. @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/ouHko2uzGj — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 18, 2018

Evan Schreiber is at the scene, follow him on Twitter @SchreiberEvan for the latest.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.