Steady increase in Tucson home prices good news for economy - Tucson News Now

Steady increase in Tucson home prices good news for economy

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
"I’m quite confident in what I’m seeing and how the movement is happening," said Ginny Huffman, Tucson Association of Realtors president. (Source: KOLD News 13) "I’m quite confident in what I’m seeing and how the movement is happening," said Ginny Huffman, Tucson Association of Realtors president. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

More and more people are buying homes in Tucson.

The Tucson Association of Realtors released its housing statistics for December, and the association president said the numbers reveal good news for Tucson’s economy.

Ginny Huffman said there is steady uptick in home prices. She said the reason behind the increase is jobs.

She said Caterpillar, Inc. most recently made Tucson its home and she is hopeful more businesses will follow.

As companies bring in hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs home, home sellers are happy.

And people are buying; they're not running away from sticker shock.

“I’m really pleased. I’m quite confident in what I’m seeing and how the movement is happening,” Huffman said. “Having been watching this for the last 15 years and having experienced that massive downtick, to see things pick up again (is) very encouraging.”

Huffman adds there's a possibility Tucson may have a housing shortage. She said builders don’t want to overextend themselves and have the same problems they experienced during the housing bubble.

But she said Tucson’s housing market and economy look promising for 2018.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Steady increase in Tucson home prices good news for economy

    Steady increase in Tucson home prices good news for economy

    Thursday, January 18 2018 8:22 AM EST2018-01-18 13:22:19 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    As companies bring in hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs home, home sellers are happy.

    As companies bring in hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs home, home sellers are happy.

  • breaking

    Crash temporarily closes WB I-10 at Avra Valley Road

    Crash temporarily closes WB I-10 at Avra Valley Road

    Thursday, January 18 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-18 12:54:12 GMT
    (Source: Northwest Fire District)(Source: Northwest Fire District)

    A news release from the Northwest Fire District said a passenger car and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the car and one of the truck drivers were not injured. The driver of the second truck was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

    A news release from the Northwest Fire District said a passenger car and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the car and one of the truck drivers were not injured. The driver of the second truck was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

  • 14th ranked Cats beat Cal 79-58

    14th ranked Cats beat Cal 79-58

    Thursday, January 18 2018 7:09 AM EST2018-01-18 12:09:19 GMT

    The Wildcats put up their best road shooting performance to win their 15th game of the season.

    The Wildcats put up their best road shooting performance to win their 15th game of the season.

    •   
Powered by Frankly