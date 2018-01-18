Crash temporarily closes WB I-10 at Avra Valley Road

The driver of another truck and the driver of a passenger car were not injured. (Source: Northwest Fire District)

A truck driver was seriously hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles that temporarily closed a portion of I-10 west of Tucson on Thursday morning, Jan. 18.

A news release from the Northwest Fire District said a passenger car and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the car and one of the truck drivers were not injured. The driver of the second truck was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters had to extricate one driver, who was trapped in one of the trucks.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened in westbound lanes near Avra Valley Road.

A look at the two semi-trucks involved in the crash. One driver has serious injuries. This is just before the Arva Valley exit on I-10 WB #tucson pic.twitter.com/AELXSblakG — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) January 18, 2018

Traffic Alert! Expect significant delays here due to two tractor-trailers colliding. A lot of debris and fluids on the roadway. Unknown ETA to open completely. https://t.co/M2NeckoPyH — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 18, 2018

Trooper Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the entire roadway was closed briefly.

The right two lanes are blocked, but drivers need to be aware that debris is scattered on all lanes.

No further details were immediately available.

