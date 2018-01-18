Crash temporarily closes WB I-10 at Avra Valley Road

A news release from the Northwest Fire District said a passenger car and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the car and one of the truck drivers were not injured. The driver of the second truck was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
According to Tucson police, the crash involved one vehicle, which came to rest upside down in a wash.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at least one person was ejected from one of the two cars involved in the crash at the intersection of State Routes 77 and 79.
The road is back open after a serious injury crash earlier Monday.
The semi was the only vehicle involved, according to the TPD Public Information Officer. No injuries have been reported.
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.
Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.
The bank said the glitch has been resolved.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
An Indiana teen has lost his job and now he's worried about his parents after a video of him chanting racial slurs and holding a Nazi flag went viral online.
Georgia Power was ordered to refund its customers $43.6 million. This comes after the company brought in a larger profit than the Georgia Public Service Commission had approved in 2016.
