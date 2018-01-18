Crash temporarily closes WB I-10 at Avra Valley Road - Tucson News Now

Crash temporarily closes WB I-10 at Avra Valley Road

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A truck driver was seriously hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles that temporarily closed a portion of I-10 west of Tucson on Thursday morning, Jan. 18.

A news release from the Northwest Fire District said a passenger car and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the car and one of the truck drivers were not injured. The driver of the second truck was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters had to extricate one driver, who was trapped in one of the trucks. 

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened in westbound lanes near Avra Valley Road.

Trooper Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the entire roadway was closed briefly.

The right two lanes are blocked, but drivers need to be aware that debris is scattered on all lanes.

No further details were immediately available.

