Organizations push to protect DACA recipients as budget deadline looms

Dreamers want Democrats to say no to any deal that does not include a permanent solution. (Source: KOLD News 13)

DACA recipients and organizations who support the thousands of young immigr ants are watching closely as the deadline nears for a budget deal.

With the program coming to an end, the so-called Dreamers want Democrats to say no to any deal that does not include a permanent solution.

Specifically, they are asking for a clean Dream Act. The legislation would create a pathway to citizenship, but would not include tighter border security or a border wall.

This week, the young immigr ants traveled to the Arizona Democratic Party Headquarters in Phoenix to rally. They called out Democrats, saying are not following through with promises to support the Dreamers. They also urged Democrats in support of the program to pressure fellow lawmakers to get on board.

Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, said they are going to continue putting pressure on lawmakers until the very last minute.

“We want them to make sure a clean Dream Act is included in the budget,” said Amanda Villa, LUCHA Tucson Regional Organizer. “They’ve had months and months to make this happen and have failed to do so. So at this point, the government shutdown is on their shoulders.”

Villa said the organization is hopeful that an agreement will be made in their favor.

“It’s time for action. We need a clean Dream Act. We need a permanent solution for DACA recipients and for Dreamers so that they can remain in this country and not be scared of deportation,” she said.

