Tucson left off Amazon's list of 20 finalists for second headquarters

Tucson representatives tried to tempt Amazon with a gift of a saguaro. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Amazon released its list of 20 finalists still in the running to become the home of the company's second headquarters.

Tucson, which submitted a memorable bid that included a gifted saguaro, was not included in the Top 20 list.

Amazon announced in September that it's looking for a second home with plenty of space for growth.

The company said the $5 billion project could hire as many as 50,000 new employees over the next 10 to 15 years, most exceeding $100,000 a year in earnings.

Of the final 20, Los Angeles is the only contender west of the Rocky Mountains.

And the saguaro? Amazon said it could not accept the gift, despite how "cool" it was, so it was donated to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

