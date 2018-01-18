Tucson Conquistadores named grand marshals for 2018 Tucson Rodeo Parade

A fire, caused by an electrical malfunction, has claimed the lives of two pets in midtown, near Miracle Mile and Flowing Wells, according to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department.
Tucson police have arrested a man who they say attacked a group of Muslim women sitting at a Starbucks on University Boulevard.
Following a record number of pedestrian deaths in 2017, the city is planning to add another 13 HAWK lights scattered around Tucson.
Border Patrol Agent Jed Eckler was traveling on Highway 92 on his way home from work when he was flagged down by a man and woman with an infant. The woman informed the off-duty agent her son was unconscious and not breathing.
A Tucson classic in now officially an American Classic. El Guero Canelo, with its signature Sonoran Dog, on Thursday, Jan. 18, because one of only five restaurants in the country to take home a James Beard Award in the American Classics category.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.
Five-year-old Messiah McKenzie is doing okay after his mother says he was left on a Jefferson County school bus all day at Grantswood Community School.
The flu has claimed the life of a Pike Road Elementary School student, according to Superintendent Charles Ledbetter.
A viral video out of Texas has folks talking and tails wagging after a couple pulled trash out of the dog toys they had purchased from discount retailer Five Below.
Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.
