Tucson Conquistadores named grand marshals for 2018 Tucson Rodeo Parade

The grand marshal of the 2018 Tucson Rodeo Parade will be the Tucson Conquistadores.

The event, tabbed the "world's longest non-motorized parade," is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

KOLD News 13 will broadcast the parade live and stream it online.

The parade route starts on Ajo Highway, about a half-mile west of Park Avenue. The parade will roll down Ajo, turn right on Park Avenue, left on Irvington Road and right on Sixth Avenue before ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

The judges and reviewing stands will be on the north side of Irvington, close to Sixth Avenue. Grandstand seating is available on Irvington Road, but the area requires a ticket, which can be purchased at ticket booths near the grandstands or in advance at The Rodeo Parade Office.

Complete Grand Marshal List

2018 -- Tucson Conquistadores

2017 -- Jeannette Maré

2016 -- Chandler Warden

2015 -- Jerry Kindall

2014 -- Dan Marries

2013 -- Gabrielle Giffords and Mark Kelly

2012 -- Tucson Boys Chorus

2011 -- Joel D. Valdezs

2010 -- James "Big Jim" Griffith

2009 -- Robert E. Walkup

2008 -- Humberto Lopez

2007 -- Dr. Richard H. Carmona

2006 -- Louise Serpa

2005 -- Baxter Black

2004 -- Mrs. Cele Peterson

2003 -- Larry Mahan

2002 -- Mike Candrea

2001 -- Dolan Ellis

2000 -- Hadley Barrett

1999 -- Sons of the Pioneers

1998 -- Rex Allen Jr.

1997 -- Don Collier

1996 -- Ben Johnson

1995 -- Charles Sampson

1994 -- Gil Fricker

1993 -- Jim Ronstadt

1992 -- Burt Humphrey

1991 -- Bill West

1990 -- Chuck Henson

1989 -- Jim Click Jr.

1988 -- Lute Olson

1987 -- Governor Rose Mofford

1986 -- Bill Breck

1985 -- Paul Grimes

1984 -- Mayor Lew Murphy

1983 -- Frank B. Roe

1982 -- Roscoe Christopher

1981 -- Kingston J. Smallhouse

1980 -- Joe Weinzapfel

1979 -- Clinton L. Helbig

1978 -- Roy P. Drachman

1977 -- Joseph O. Niemann

1976 -- Alex G. Jacome

1975 -- Harry V. Chambers

1974 -- Gene C. Reid

1973 -- Royal Irving

1972 -- Brooks Davis

1971 -- John R. Snider

1970 -- Ambassador Raul H. Castro

1969 -- U.S. Sen. Carl Hayden

1968 -- C. Edgar Goyette

1967 -- Ferd Lauber

1966 -- George W. Chambers

1965 -- Fred Blanc

1964 -- Pete Waggoner

1963 -- Clarence E. Britten

1962 -- A.M. (Jake) Meyer

1961 -- Harry Blacklidge

1960 -- Dr. Richard Harvill

1959-57 -- Frank Putter

1956-51 -- Ed Echols

1950-46 -- Frank Putter

1945-44 -- J.C. Jack Kinney

1943-42 -- J.C. Jack Kinney

1941-36 -- J.C. Jack Kinney

1935 -- Fred Ginter

1934-30 -- J.C. Jack Kinney

1929-26 -- American Legion & Pete Waggoner

1925 -- Lions Club, Kiwanis, Rotary Club & Pete Waggoner

