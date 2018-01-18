Noon Notebook: Get help with the latest computer scams

Thursday, Jan. 18 on Noon Notebook we're helping you protect your computer from the latest scams.

Colin Bakof from NOS computers explains what you need to watch for to steer clear of the latest scams.

NOS Computers at 2860 W. Ina Road Suite #112; Tucson, 85741; (520) 989-3700

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.