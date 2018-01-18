Noon Notebook: Get help with the latest computer scams - Tucson News Now

Noon Notebook: Get help with the latest computer scams

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thursday, Jan. 18 on Noon Notebook we're helping you protect your computer from the latest scams.

Colin Bakof from NOS computers explains what you need to watch for to steer clear of the latest scams. 

NOS Computers at 2860 W. Ina Road Suite #112; Tucson, 85741; (520) 989-3700

