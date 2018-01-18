Nogales PD investigating social media threat

Nogales police are investigating a potential threat to three area schools on Thursday, Jan. 18.

According to a news release, the treat was found on social media. Police say students and staff were never in danger.

Police are interviewing two boys who police say are responsible for uploading the threat.

The nature of the threat toward Nogales High School, Wade Carpenter Middle School and A.J. Mitchell Elementary School was not disclosed.

No weapons were found on the boys or at the schools.

Police and the Nogales Unified School District continue to investigate the incident.

