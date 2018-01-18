Nogales PD investigating social media threat

A former city bus driver charged in a string of deadly nighttime shootings in Phoenix waived his rights and did not appear at a scheduled court hearing on Thursday.
A Phoenix man who was arrested in the killing of his parents in December is set to be charged with seven additional murders, Phoenix police said in a news conference Thursday morning.
An 80-year-old man accused of robbing a credit union in Tucson has a decades-old criminal record for stealing from banks.
The Tucson Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery of a Wienerschnitzel at 1481 South Alvernon Way.
Police say students and staff were never in danger.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.
Five-year-old Messiah McKenzie is doing okay after his mother says he was left on a Jefferson County school bus all day at Grantswood Community School.
The flu has claimed the life of a Pike Road Elementary School student, according to Superintendent Charles Ledbetter.
A viral video out of Texas has folks talking and tails wagging after a couple pulled trash out of the dog toys they had purchased from discount retailer Five Below.
Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.
