TPD searching for two armed robbery suspects

The Tucson Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery of a Wienerschnitzel at 1481 South Alvernon Way, south of 22nd Street.

According to surveillance footage, the two men entered the store on Dec. 12, 2017 around 2:20 p.m. and demanded money from employees, showing a handgun and from a family that had been eating in the store.

Both suspects are male, late teens to early 20s with thin to medium builds.

According to TPD the suspects received an undisclosed amount of money from the restaurant, but nothing from the family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

