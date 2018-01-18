Just Between Friends Tucson consignment sale at the TCC

Items for sale at the Just Between Friends event at the TCC this weekend. (Source: Just Between Friends Tucson)

Looking to save a little money and find some much needed items for your family, then the Just Between Friends Tucson event is 'just for you.'

The event is being held at the Tucson Convention Center at 260 South Church Ave. Dates and hours are as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 18 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Open to the Public ($2 Admission- 18 & Older) Friday, Jan. 19 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Open to the Public (Free Admission) Saturday, 20- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Half Price Day (Free Admission)

(**FREE parking in LOT B – Let them know you are shopping at JBF)

Tucson area families have a great opportunity to cash in on that new year’s resolution to get organized, declutter and save money.

At JBF Tucson-

Local families sell their new and gently used children’s and maternity items, clothes, toys, baby gear and more – turning clutter into cash.

Other families shop and save 50 to 90 percent on items for spring and summer.

All money stays in local community and most goes into pockets of local families.

JBF Gives Back – All unsold items marked for donation go to More Than a Bed - to date JBF Tucson has donated over 45,000 items.

