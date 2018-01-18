Marana Unified to host job fair in February

The Marana Unified School District is recruiting for teachers, aides, health office, food service, transportation, support staff, substitutes, and other positions.

The job fair will be on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mountain View High School (in the gym) at 3901 West Linda Vista Boulevard, 85742

“We are committed to providing our students and family the most dedicated and inspirational staff,” said Monica Harper, Director of Human Resources, in a recent news release. “This annual event has proven to be an exceptional opportunity for individuals seeking employment in an environment dedicated to excellence. Participants can learn about and apply for jobs that support students in and out of the classroom.”

Applicants can bring resumes, meet with Administrative team members, and complete applications on site.

Additional information is available at 520-682-3243 or online at www.maranausd.org/jobs.

