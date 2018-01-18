Tucson adding more HAWK lights to protect pedestrians

Following a record number of pedestrian deaths in 2017, the city is planning to add another 13 HAWK lights around scattered around Tucson.

The city already has 133 of the pedestrian safety lights but feels more of the $100,000 to $150,000 lights are necessary to protect pedestrians.

"The pedestrians are the most vulnerable users and need the most protection," said Andy McGovern, who is retiring after 22 years at ADOT. "If that implies a little more delay to motorists, then that's the way it has to be."

The biggest argument against the HAWK lights, is they disrupt or slow down traffic flow.

But without them, many motorists simply ignore the pedestrians.

"It's not safe," said Bruce Devins, a business owner at the corner of 1st Avenue and Copper. "It's really not safe."

The intersection is slated for a HAWK light in the near future.

