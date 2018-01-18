Just Between Friends consignment sale helps parents buy on a budget

Items for sale at Just Between Friends consignment sale. (Source: Just Between Friends)

Did you know the average family spends about $13,000 on one child a year? The 2017 numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated parents may spend upwards of $230,000 on one kid alone by the time they turn 17.

Shopper, Chelsea Shira told Tucson News Now, "You have to be pretty well off sometimes to have children or it’s a punishment financially.”

Those are numbers the Just Between Friends consignment sale wanted to help parents with, by offering locals deals on items 50 percent to 90 percent off retail price. Hundreds of parents in the Tucson area collected items to sell over the weekend.

The sale at the Tucson Convention Center opened up on Thursday, Jan. 18 and runs until 8 p.m. Friday's hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shoppers can pay half price on all items on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free.

For the last eight years, Paul Grega and his wife have taken advantage of those great buys for their family of five. He told us shopping for a big family can be quite the large task, but the consignment sale doesn't make as big of a dent in his wallet.

“Being able to stay in budget allows us to function as a family and clothe our kids through the season,” Grega said.

The JBF consignment sale began with as many as 60,000 items. Whatever is left over could be donated to More than a Bed, a charity organization helping foster children.

