Off-duty Border Patrol agent saves 2-year-old

By Special for Tucson News Now
Border Patrol Agent Jed Eckler (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Border Patrol Agent Jed Eckler (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
HEREFORD, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent from the Brian A. Terry Station rendered life-saving first aid to a 2-year-old in Hereford, AZ, Wednesday afternoon.  

Border Patrol Agent Jed Eckler was traveling on Highway 92 on his way home from work when he was flagged down by a man and woman with an infant. The woman informed the off-duty agent her son was unconscious and not breathing.  The agent took immediate action, assessing the child’s condition and administering CPR.  After several attempts, the infant regained consciousness and began breathing.

Eckler requested emergency medical services be dispatched to the location.  Palominas Fire Department and nearby agents responded to the scene. PFD transported the infant and his mother to a local hospital for evaluation. 

As part of their initial training at the Border Patrol Academy, agents are trained as first responders in order to triage medical emergencies and render aid while awaiting advanced emergency medical care.  Each agent receives Adult/Pediatric CPR and Automated External Defibrillator training.

"The actions of Agent Eckler demonstrate the dedication I see every day from the employees of Tucson Sector. They are committed to protecting people and saving lives.  It comes as no surprise that an agent encountering this situation took immediate and life-saving action. Agents are highly-trained first responders and I’m proud of their service to this great nation," said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch.

