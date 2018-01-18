80th Annual Tohono O'odham Nation Rodeo and Fair

The Tohono O’odham Nation Rodeo & Fair, the longest running all-Indian rodeo in Arizona, returns for its 80th year.

“The Nation is very proud to celebrate 80 years of bringing people together from across the country to celebrate culture and heritage at this family-friendly event,” said Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Edward D. Manuel

Running from February 1 – 4, 2018, the event highlights top talent in the famed all-Indian rodeo competitions while sharing rich traditions through the musical and dance performances. The Rodeo & Fair takes place at the Eugene P. Tashquinth Sr. Livestock Complex, which is located in Sells on Highway 86, 60 miles west of Tucson. The rodeo is presented this year by title sponsor Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment.

This family-fun tradition allows southern Arizona to experience history and excitement through the wide range of events that are planned. Top competitors show their skills in the all-Indian and junior all-Indian rodeos. Dozens of colorful entries will take part in the “Bringing Communities Together Since 1938” themed parade along Sells Main Street on February 3. Other activities include, a fun run, a pow wow competition, Waila performances, traditional dances and games, as well as plenty of booths, arts and crafts, and food.

Headlining the weekend’s musical performances are country rock performers the Stateline Band from White Cone, Ariz. on the Navajo Nation; Tejano band Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers from Alice, Tex.; Tejano group Jaime Y Los Chamacos from San Antonio, Tex.; Latin artist AJ Castillo from Austin, Tex.; brass band Suerte Musical from Tucson, and the Vive! Selena tribute show.

For more information on the Rodeo & Fair, including applications on participating and schedule information, please visit www.tonation-nsn.gov/80th-annual-rodeo-fair. Follow the Rodeo & Fair on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TONrodeofair.

