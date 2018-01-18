Police: Muslim women attacked, threatened near campus

Tucson police have arrested a man who they say attacked a group of Muslim women sitting at a Starbucks on University Boulevard.

44-year-old Manuel Lewis was arrested Sunday, Jan. 14, around 9 p.m. in an alley behind the coffee shop in Main Gate Square.

Officer Chris Hawkins with the Tucson Police Department said Lewis had knives on him when he shouted racial slurs and anti-Muslim derogatory comments at the seven women sitting on the patio outside the Starbucks.

According to witnesses and police, at one point, Lewis flipped over their table and broke one of the women's phone.

"He came. He ran and pushed into their table. A couple of the girls fell down. He threw their table over," said Joseph Witzke, who said he witnessed the incident and captured the arrest of Lewis on his cell phone.

Lewis allegedly took off running toward the back alley. Witzke and a few other men chased Lewis down and detained him until officers got there a few minutes later.

"It was a lot to process. Should I let him go? Should I chase him? What is really happening here? But then I had seen these girls and they're crying and freaking out. So I felt like we couldn't just let him [get] away after what he did," Witzke told Tucson News Now.

Lewis was booked on seven counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of assault with no injuries, and two counts of criminal damage, Officer Hawkins said.

We've been told this has happened before - that Lewis specifically shouted derogatory comments nearby at Sinbad's Restaurant, a middle-eastern food establishment, in Main Gate Square.

The owner, Amna Al Qaisi, said she has had problems with Lewis in the past, saying he has come up to her, yelled derogatory comments, and was chased off by her son.

Al Qaisi talked about the horror those young girls at Starbucks must have gone through. She even went so far as to say what Lewis did was an act of terror.

"Yes, especially with carrying the knife. It is so bad. And for the women - for the women - impossible. They are very peaceful. Why he did it? They are schoolkids," she said.

Lewis' charges resulting from Sunday's incident are all misdemeanor counts.

Tucson Police said he could face hate crime charges, but it would be up to the prosecution.

Officer Hawkins said that general hate speech does not amount to a hate crime in Arizona, and that investigators need to have a reasonable belief that the hateful comments and actions were correlated.

The evidence will be presented to the prosecution to present formal charges in court, Officer Hawkins said.

He stated that the prosecution can add enhanced sentencing if Lewis is found guilty of hate crimes. It would be an additional hate crime component to the charges.

