Police: Muslim women attacked, threatened near campus

A former Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving minors has been sentenced to probation.
A $5,500 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Luna on Dec. 12, 2017.
Tucson police have arrested a man who they say attacked a group of Muslim women sitting at a Starbucks on University Boulevard.
People who used Western Union to send money to a scammer can now file a claim to get their money back, thanks to a $586 million settlement. But they must act quickly.
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in an accident in midtown Tucson Friday, Jan. 19.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.
The premium membership which grants faster shipping and access to Amazon Video, will increase by 18 percent.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.
Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard.
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.
