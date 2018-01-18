Tucson Fire: Kitchen fire claims the life of 2 dogs

A fire, caused by an electrical malfunction, has claimed the lives of two pets in midtown, near Miracle Mile and Flowing Wells, according to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department.

Crews arrived on the scene Thursday afternoon after a 911 call reported smoke coming from a mobile home in the 1200 block of West Miracle Mile. Firefighters found smoke coming from the home and had the fire under control within 7 minutes of arriving at the scene.

According to the release, no one was home at the time of the fire, however the two dogs inside were overcome by the smoke and did not survive.

2 dogs died in this mobile home fire near 1200 W Miracle Mile. Fire contained within 7 minutes of crews arriving but a lot of smoke is what got to the dogs. Residence were not home at the time but will be displaced. #StaySafe #Tucson pic.twitter.com/TPKX37TK6g — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) January 19, 2018

No injuries were reported, and TFD investigators were able to determine the cause of the fire was accidental involving an unspecified electrical malfunction.

