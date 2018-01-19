So. Arizona girls' soccer teams ramp up for state

The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) and Arizona have partnered to bring leadership and education programs to UA.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
Rincon-University shutout Flowing Wells 4-0 in a battle of ranked teams from different conferences.
On game day, Sun Devils fans knew what to expect from senior running back Demario Richard. He ran hard and with a vicious attitude.
The Wildcats put up their best road shooting performance to win their 15th game of the season.
