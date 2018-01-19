So. Arizona girls' soccer teams ramp up for state

Conference 6A 9th ranked Rincon-University scored twice early and twice late Thursday night in a 4-0 shutout of Conference 5A #11 Flowing Wells at the Caballeros’ Mead Athletic Arena.

The Rangers (8-3-1) are the top rated big school girls’ soccer team in Southern Arizona but their three losses (Ironwood Ridge, Sahuaro and Catalina Foothills) and one tie (Cienega) are to lower division teams.

#3 Ironwood Ridge (10-4-4), #4 Marana (14-4-1), #6 Cienega (9-3-3) and #8 Sahuaro (11-6-2) all sit in the Top 10 in Conference 5A.

Salpointe Catholic (14-1) and Catalina Foothills (18-1-2) are again, as they are annually, two of the best teams in Tucson sitting at #1 and #3 in Conference 4A.

Tanque Verde (12-3) is currently ranked #10 in Conference 3A which is the lowest conference in the girls’ soccer.

The regular season ends on Tuesday, January 23 with state tournament play-in games beginning on Thursday, January 25.

