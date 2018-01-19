Travel back to the days of Dillinger's capture in Tucson

The two-day Dillinger Days commemorates the 1934 Tucson capture of John Dillinger and his gang. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Take a trip back in time with a simple trip to downtown Tucson during Dillinger Days.

The two-day event commemorates the 1934 Tucson capture of John Dillinger and his gang that garnered national attention.

Family-friendly Dillinger Days events are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 20.

