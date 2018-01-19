How Arizona could be affected by government shutdown

A government shutdown means national parks such as the Grand Canyon will be forced to close their gates. (Source: National Park Service)

Congress has until midnight EST to prevent a government shutdown.

In event of a shutdown, Brint Milward, the director of the School of Government and Public Policy at the University of Arizona, said 800,000 people nationwide will be furloughed. And it could mean any task that requires federal approval, such as getting a passport, would be delayed.

But he said those to be furloughed would be non-essential employees. He said the military will still operate but some congressional offices will be shut down.

This shutdown could be bad for tourism in Arizona.

National parks like Saguaro and the Grand Canyon will close.

Milward said since Arizona is known for having visitors come from the East and Midwest to escape the cold, park closures could mean those people could cancel those vacations.

And with less visitors, restaurants and hotels could be affected.

This is something Milward experienced when he was in visiting Hawaii 1995 when there was major government shutdown during the Clinton administration. He said he and so many other tourists were upset they couldn’t enjoy the trails because of the shutdown.

“When the polls started coming out and the newspapers were talking about people not getting paid, people couldn't go to various national parks, vacations had to be put on hold, it led … to the two parties to reauthorize spending,” Milward said.

