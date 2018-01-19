Police investigate apparent murder-suicide on Tucson's SW side

Police were called to do a welfare check in the 5100 block of South River Run Drive on Thursday, Jan. 18. (Source: Google Maps)

A man and woman are dead and Tucson police are investigating its as an apparent murder-suicide.

The Tucson Police Department said they two were found at a residence in the 5100 block of South River Run Drive, near West Irvington and South Midvale Park roads, on Thursday, Jan. 18.

The woman's employer called police after she failed to show up for work and couldn't be reached by phone.

The man and woman each had obvious gunshot trauma, police said, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating, but they say it appears the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

The two had been in a relationship and were living together in the home. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

