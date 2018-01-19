Pedestrian seriously hurt in accident in midtown

A pedestrian was seriously hurt in accident in midtown Tucson Friday, Jan. 19. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

A pedestrian was seriously hurt in accident in midtown Tucson Friday, Jan. 19.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the southbound lanes of Stone are closed from 1st to Speedway.

It is the third pedestrian accident in Tucson this year.

