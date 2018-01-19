Reward offered in connection with Tucson homicide

There is a reward for information leading to arrest in connection with the death of a Tucson man last year.

Authorities said Jacob Edward Luna, 23, was found shot to death next to a parked vehicle in the 700 block of East Pastime Road on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

On Friday, Jan. 19, 88-CRIME announced a $5,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with Luna's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 520-882-7463 or go to www.88crime.org. You can remain anonymous.

