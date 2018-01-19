Former Tucson teacher gets probation on sex-crime charges

A former Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving minors has been sentenced to probation.

A Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman said Joseph Massey was sentenced to eight years probation on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Massey will also have to register as a sex offender.

Massey, who most recently worked at the Southern Arizona Community Academy, was found guilty on charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and assault for the purpose of sexual gratification in December 2017.

According to the Pima County Attorney's Office, Massey targeted three of female students – ages 15, 15 and 18.

"Massey would go over to the students' desks, pretend to help them with their classwork and inappropriately touch them on the thigh and buttocks," the PCAO said in a news release. "He also offered to exchange sexual favors with one of the victims."

After Massey's conviction, Tucson News Now investigated and found out he faced similar charges just a few years earlier.

In 2009, Massey was indicted on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor while a teacher at Utterback Middle School. He was found not guilty in 2010.

