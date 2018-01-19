Three Pima women's soccer players move to higher ranks

Tara Kase, Destiny Kelly and Bailey Pedersen sit alongside each other to sign their letters of intent. (Cover photo courtesy: Pima Athletics)

Three Pima Community College women’s soccer players signed their respected letters of intent to move to the next level.

Sophomores Bailey Pedersen (Mountain View HS) and Tara Kase (Buena HS) signed their letters of intent to Benedictine University-Mesa while fellow sophomore Destiny Kelly (Sahuaro HS) signed to Ottawa University-Arizona.

Pedersen, a defender, played in 21 games this season; making 20 starts, scored one goal, had four assists and helped the defense produce 10 shutouts (nine were victories).

Kase, a goalkeeper, started in 16 games for the Aztecs, finishing the season with a record of 72 saves and seven shutouts.

Kelly, a midfielder, played in 20 games making 10 starts, scored two goals and had two assists, helping the Aztecs score 66 goals on the season.

The Aztecs finished with an overall record of 15-5-1.

