Former UA Basketball Star to Host Youth Basketball Clinic

Joseph Blair and the Arizona Basketball Academy look to host their 18th annual Youth Clinic (Cover Photo Courtesy: Arizona Basketball Academy).

One of the University of Arizona's favorite sons, Joseph Blair, and the Arizona Basketball Academy will host a Youth Basketball Clinic at La Paloma Academy Lakeside Campus (8140 E. Golf Links Rd.) on January 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Blair, a second-round NBA draft pick, member of two conference championship teams and NCAA Final Four starter for the Wildcats under legendary coach Lute Olson, will teach students ages 9-14 from all three La Paloma campuses valuable court techniques.

The Arizona Basketball Academy promotes social and physical well-being of youth and will also focus on teaching leadership and life skills during the clinic.

