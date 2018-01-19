Former UA Basketball Star to Host Youth Basketball Clinic

The Colts beat Sahuaro 62-57 and have not lost since early December.
The Colts beat Sahuaro 62-57 and have not lost since early December.
Forward Mario Kempe, won the game in overtime for Tucson on a one-time blast from Kyle Capobianco and Michael Bunting.
Forward Mario Kempe, won the game in overtime for Tucson on a one-time blast from Kyle Capobianco and Michael Bunting.
The Arizona Wildcats grabbed their first conference win of the season tonight with a victory over Colorado by a score of 72-63 in McKale Center.
The Arizona Wildcats grabbed their first conference win of the season tonight with a victory over Colorado by a score of 72-63 in McKale Center.
Three Pima Community College women’s soccer players signed their respected letters of intent to move to the next level.
Three Pima Community College women’s soccer players signed their respected letters of intent to move to the next level.
Blair and the Arizona Basketball Academy work to promote the social and physical well-being of youth as well as leadership and life skills.
Blair and the Arizona Basketball Academy work to promote the social and physical well-being of youth as well as leadership and life skills.