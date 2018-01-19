Government shutdown looms and there's little preparation

There is a great deal of uncertainty as to what will happen if no agreement is reached and the federal government shuts down Friday night.
A shutdown could be bad for tourism in Arizona because national parks like Saguaro and the Grand Canyon will close.
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in an accident in midtown Tucson Friday, Jan. 19.
Tucson police said 22-year-old Jazmine Willock and 27-year-old Taris Ford-Dillard were found at a home in the 5100 block of South River Run Drive.
A former Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving minors has been sentenced to probation.
Rocker Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose from taking a variety of medications to deal with a variety of ailments.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
Two members of Chicago quit in a week’s time. Lead singer Jeff Coffey and drummer Tris Imboden leave the band.
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
The United States is a big country, but every single state had something in common Thursday morning.
Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.
Jamie Hauad is about to be a free man. He was 17 years old when he was convicted of the May 1997 double murder of two known gang members in Chicago.
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.
