Arizona Women's Basketball takes down Colorado 72-63

The Arizona Wildcats celebrate their first conference win of the season with the help of Jalea Bennett, who had a career-high of four blocks (Photo Courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

The Arizona Wildcats (5-13, 1-6 Pac-12) grabbed their first conference win of the season tonight with a victory over Colorado (11-7, 2-5 Pac-12) by a score of 72-63 in McKale Center.

“We’re playing hard and we’re not quitting,” head coach Adia Barnes said. “It’s not perfect, it’s not beautiful, but we’re just finding a way. What we’re lacking in one area, we’re stepping up in another area.”

It was the defense that won Arizona the ballgame tonight, as Colorado shot just 32% from the field, including 26% from downtown.

Although Colorado grabbed 23 offensive rebounds, the Buffs converted that to just 19 second-chance points.

On the other side of things, Arizona 49% from the field, which is the second-best shooting percentage of the season, allowing them to lead for 38:21.

Bennett was the star of the show tonight for Arizona, scoring 23 points on 11-15 shooting, making her first seven shots of the game scoring 15 points at halftime, grabbing six rebounds and having a career-high four blocks.

Kat Wright stepped up in a big way, knocking down a season-high five three-pointers en route to 16 points and scoring in double-figures in three-straight games for the first time in her Arizona career.

“I saw they were trying to trap the corner a lot so coach Barnes said get it to the corner and get it out quickly,” Wright said. “Then find that open person because there's going to be someone open. My teammates did a really good job of finding me out of that trap."

Destiny Graham was clutch at the free throw line, especially in the fourth quarter, knocking down nine of her 10 attempts and bringing down seven rebounds.

Arizona took a 15-14 lead into the second quarter after playing some quality defense in the first period, forcing the Buffs in to 28% shooting and causing Arizona to outscore Colorado 20-14 to take a seven-point lead into halftime.

Overall, the Wildcats shot 54% while holding the Buffs to 29% in the first half.

The Wildcats had another good quarter in the third as they shot 50% and forced Colorado into 28% shooting, giving Arizona a 51-41 lead at the end of the third period.

Marlee Kyles hit a deep three-pointer with just a few seconds left on the clock to put the Wildcats up double-digits.

The fourth quarter was pretty back-and-forth with Colorado cutting the lead to four at one point, but some clutch three-pointers by Wright and Sam Thomas and free throws by Graham kept the game out of reach, giving Arizona its first Pac-12 win of the season.

Next up for the Wildcats is the Utah Utes, who are set to visit McKale Center on Sunday for a noon tip-off on the Pac-12 Networks.

Copyright 2018 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.



