NCAAW: Arizona takes down Colorado 72-63

The Wildcats celebrate their first conference win with the help of JaLea Bennett's career-high four blocks (Photo Courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

The Arizona Wildcats grabbed their first conference win of the season tonight with a victory over Colorado by a score of 72-63 in McKale Center.

It was the defense that won Arizona the ballgame tonight, as Colorado shot just 32% from the field, including 26% from downtown.

JaLea Bennett was the star of the show tonight for UA (5-13, 1-6 Pac-12), scoring 23 points on 11-15 shooting, making her first seven shots of the game scoring 15 points at halftime, grabbing six rebounds and having a career-high four blocks.

Kat Wright stepped up in a big way, knocking down a season-high five three-pointers en route to 16 points and scoring in double-figures in three-straight games for the first time in her Arizona career.

The win over the Buffaloes (11-7, 2-5 Pac-12) avenged a 19-point loss by the Cats to Colorado in Boulder on New Year's Eve.

Next up for the Wildcats is the Utah Utes, who are set to visit McKale Center on Sunday for a noon tip-off on the Pac-12 Networks.

You can read more about Friday night's win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

David Kelly contributed to this story.



