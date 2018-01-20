Roadrunners pick up OT win on record-setting evening

The Roadrunners locked in the win on their 55th shot of the game against the Rampage in OT (Cover Photo Courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners).

The Tucson Roadrunners and San Antonio Rampage battled all the way into overtime tonight in their first meet of the season, and the Roadrunners ended up on top winning by a score of 2-1.

Forward Mario Kempe, won the game in the extra period for Tucson on a one-time blast from Kyle Capobianco and Michael Bunting.

Tucson had 22 shots in the first period, matching a franchise record, which was set on November 10, 2017 in the club’s 6-3 win over Bakersfield.

The 55 shots on goal is a new franchise record for the club, saying goodbye to the previous high of 52, set on December 16, 2017 in a 6-1 win in Ontario.

Defenseman Dysin Mayo had the lone goal in regulation for the Roadrunners, his third of the season.

Hunter Miska earned the win in net, stopping 19 of 20.

