BOYS: 3rd ranked Buena wins 14th straight

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Also on the Web

#3 Buena led all the way Friday night in a 62-57 road win over 4th ranked Sahuaro in a battle of Conference 5A powers.

The win was the 14th in a row for the Colts (20-2, 4-0) since back-to-back early December losses to Catalina Foothills and Cholla.

The loss capped a busy week for the Cougars (20-4, 4-2) who played four games in five days and went 2-2 over the stretch.

Two of Sahuaro’s four losses are to the Colts. Buena beat the Cougars 70-46 at the Capital Connect Classic over the Christmas break.

The two teams will face off again in Sierra Vista in the season finale on February 2.

#6 Cienega (14-8) and #8 Cholla (17-5) join the Colts and Cougars in the Conference 5A Top 10.

The Gregory School (17-4) is Southern Arizona’s highest ranked boys’ basketball squad.

For a second straight season the Hawks are holding down the top spot in Conference 1A.

Catalina Foothills (19-4) comes in at #2 in Conference 4A followed in the Top 10 by Palo Verde (16-5) at #5, Nogales (15-4) is ranked 8th and Walden Grove (9-8) at #9.

Sabino (12-8) is currently sitting at #9 in Conference 3A while Sunnyside (13-9) is ranked 10th in Conference 6A.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved