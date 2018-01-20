BOYS: 3rd ranked Buena wins 14th straight - Tucson News Now

BOYS: 3rd ranked Buena wins 14th straight

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

#3 Buena led all the way Friday night in a 62-57 road win over 4th ranked Sahuaro in a battle of Conference 5A powers.

The win was the 14th in a row for the Colts (20-2, 4-0) since back-to-back early December losses to Catalina Foothills and Cholla.

The loss capped a busy week for the Cougars (20-4, 4-2) who played four games in five days and went 2-2 over the stretch.

Two of Sahuaro’s four losses are to the Colts. Buena beat the Cougars 70-46 at the Capital Connect Classic over the Christmas break.

The two teams will face off again in Sierra Vista in the season finale on February 2.

#6 Cienega (14-8) and #8 Cholla (17-5) join the Colts and Cougars in the Conference 5A Top 10.

The Gregory School (17-4) is Southern Arizona’s highest ranked boys’ basketball squad.

For a second straight season the Hawks are holding down the top spot in Conference 1A.

Catalina Foothills (19-4) comes in at #2 in Conference 4A followed in the Top 10 by Palo Verde (16-5) at #5, Nogales (15-4) is ranked 8th and Walden Grove (9-8) at #9.

Sabino (12-8) is currently sitting at #9 in Conference 3A while Sunnyside (13-9) is ranked 10th in Conference 6A.

