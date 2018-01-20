BOYS: 3rd ranked Buena wins 14th straight

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The Arizona Wildcats grabbed their first conference win of the season tonight with a victory over Colorado by a score of 72-63 in McKale Center.
Forward Mario Kempe, won the game in overtime for Tucson on a one-time blast from Kyle Capobianco and Michael Bunting.
14th ranked Arizona travels across the bay to face the Cardinal in a battle of the top two teams in the Pac-12 standings.
The Colts beat Sahuaro 62-57 and have not lost since early December.
