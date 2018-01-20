A Player's Preview: Stanford

The Arizona Wildcats grabbed their first conference win of the season tonight with a victory over Colorado by a score of 72-63 in McKale Center.
The Arizona Wildcats grabbed their first conference win of the season tonight with a victory over Colorado by a score of 72-63 in McKale Center.
14th ranked Arizona travels across the bay to face the Cardinal in a battle of the top two teams in the Pac-12 standings.
14th ranked Arizona travels across the bay to face the Cardinal in a battle of the top two teams in the Pac-12 standings.
The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) and Arizona have partnered to bring leadership and education programs to UA.
The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) and Arizona have partnered to bring leadership and education programs to UA.