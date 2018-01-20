A Player's Preview: Stanford

Fresh off a mid-week victory at California, the 14th ranked Arizona Wildcats travel across the bay to face the Stanford Cardinal in a battle of the top two teams in the Pac-12 standings.

The premiere game in the conference for the week will get a bit of a March Madness feel to it as a CBS national broadcast with the high-profile announcing duo of Brad Nessler and Clark Kellogg on the call.

Arizona (15-4, 5-1) is 14-0 under head coach Sean Miller versus Stanford.

UA enters Saturday as winners of 12 of its last 13 games going back to November.

Stanford (11-8, 5-1) has won five in a row in conference-play. The Cardinal beat 16th ranked Arizona State Wednesday night 86-77.

The streak is Stanford’s longest in the Pac-12 in ten years.

The Cardinal are led by 6’8 junior forward Reid Travis who is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds per game.

The Wildcats opened their Bay Area trip with a 79-58 victory at California. Deandre Ayton led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season, a new program record for a 1st-year player.

Dylan Smith chipped in a season-high 14 points while making all five of his shot attempts.

The Wildcats shot 62.0 percent from the field against Cal after entering the game shooting 45.2 percent from the field in Pac-12 play.

Copyright 2018 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.