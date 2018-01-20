FINAL: No. 14 Arizona beats Stanford in a thriller 73-71

No. 14 Arizona rallied from 10 points down in the second half to beat Stanford 73-71 in Palo Alto on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-1) are now in first place in the PAC-12.

We will have full coverage of Saturday's game on KOLD News 13 Sports at 5:30 p.m.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.