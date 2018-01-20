TEP: Power outage affecting thousands of customers on West side

Tucson Electric Power is reporting an outage affecting over 2,000 customers on Tucson's west side.

TEP said a down power pole has left 2665 customers without power in the area of Saint Mary's between Speedway and Congress.

The Tucson Police Department issued a traffic alert in the area saying that several intersections were closed due to the down power lines.

UPDATE: @Tucson_Police say the intersections of Congress and Grande, St Marys and Grande, Silverbell and St. Marys and I10 and Speedway are closed due to down wires. https://t.co/ZRLPiPjMwq — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) January 20, 2018

TEP said they plan to have power restored by 5:00 p.m.

