Gate closed at Saguaro National Park East

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It’s an unusual site at Saguaro National Park East. There are several cars lined up along Freeman Street and the entrance gate to the park is closed and locked. All due to the government shutdown.

The park is allowing visitors to hike or ride a bike on the trails. But you’re doing it at your own risk. That’s because the park has very limited services at this time.

They have gone from 65 employees down to 12. Those 12 are staying because, they provide some sort of life and park safety roll. But there’s no guarantee that they will even get paid for the work they’re doing.

As for the 53 employees that have been furloughed. They are given 4 hours to pack their things and then they have to leave the park.

As a result of this, the visitor’s center, the restrooms are closed and the trail guides are gone. There’s also nobody on staff to check and empty the trash.

