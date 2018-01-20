Gate closed at Saguaro National Park East

No. 14 Arizona rallied from 11 points down in the second half to beat the Cardinal and take sole possession of 1st place in the Pac-12.
No. 14 Arizona rallied from 11 points down in the second half to beat the Cardinal and take sole possession of 1st place in the Pac-12.
It’s an unusual site at Saguaro national Park East. There are several cars lined up along Freeman Street and the entrance gate to the park is closed and locked. All due to the government shutdown. The park is allowing visitors to hike or ride a bike on the trails.
It’s an unusual site at Saguaro national Park East. There are several cars lined up along Freeman Street and the entrance gate to the park is closed and locked. All due to the government shutdown.
More than 2,600 Tucson Electric Power customers have their power back on Saturday evening. The majority of the customers had it returned before 5:00 p.m., with roughly 250 others seeing the restoration before 7:00 p.m.
More than 2,600 Tucson Electric Power customers have their power back on Saturday evening. The majority of the customers had it returned before 5:00 p.m., with roughly 250 others seeing the restoration before 7:00 p.m.
Fire and emergency services will continue at Fort Huachuca despite the federal government shutdown. Tweets from the official Twitter account on post continue to notify service members, families and civilians of the changes that will or won't happen because of the shutdown.
Fire and emergency services will continue at Fort Huachuca despite the federal government shutdown. Tweets from the official Twitter account on post continue to notify service members, families and civilians of the changes that will or won't happen because of the shutdown.
The Tucson Police Department said a man died on Friday after succumbing to injuries from a vehicle collision on Jan. 10.
The Tucson Police Department said a man died on Friday after succumbing to injuries from a vehicle collision on Jan. 10.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.